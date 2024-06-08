Man arrested for molesting daughter

ITANAGAR, 7 Jun: A man has been arrested in connection with molesting his daughter, who is also a victim of the interstate sex trafficking racket involving minors which was busted recently by the Itanagar police.

It is not known when the molestation occurred and whether the man sold his daughter to pimps after molesting her.

Earlier, in the first and the second week of May, 23 persons were arrested for engaging in sex trafficking. Pimps and individuals, including the health services deputy director, the AAPBn DSP, and an assistant engineer, among others, were arrested in connection with the case.

The latest arrest takes the toll to 24.

On Thursday, two members of the child helpline from Dhemaji (Assam) and two police persons visited Itanagar to record the victim’s statement under CrPC 161 (examination of witnesses by police), informed Itanagar Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Taba Zim.

She said that “a request has been made to the Dhemaji district child protection officer to take up the case seriously, and to provide constant update of the case, as the case falls under the Dhemaji jurisdiction.”

The investigating officer of the Simen Chapori (Assam) police station refused to furnish any information on the case.

According to the Itanagar police, out of five minor victims, four have contracted sexually transmitted diseases.

It is learnt that the victims are getting proper medical attention.

Both the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights have taken suo moto cognisance of the case.