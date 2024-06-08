Awareness prog on new criminal laws

RONO HILLS, 7 Jun: An awareness programme on the new criminal laws of the country was organised by the law department and the Women Studies and Research Centre (WSRC) of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Friday.

During the programme, an overview of the three new criminal laws – the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, which are going to replace the three existing major criminal laws – the Indian Penal Code, 1860; the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973; and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively – with effect from 1 July, was presented by RGU Assistant Professor Dr Manoj Kumar.

The university’s Law HoD Dr Topi Basar highlighted the laws relating to women and children in the new criminal laws.

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha and WSRC Director Prof Elizabeth Hangsing also spoke.

The programme also featured an interactive session and a quiz competition. Two copies of the ‘Universal Criminal Manual’ were given to the two top scorers in the quiz competition, Ngamchai Wangsu and Ogam Boli.