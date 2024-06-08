NPP to support Khandu govt

ITANAGAR, 7 Jun: The National People’s Party (NPP) will extend support to the Pema Khandu government in Arunachal Pradesh, a senior party leader said here on Friday.

State NPP president Thangwang Wangham said that the party has accepted the people’s mandate in the recently held state assembly elections.

The NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, which is an ally of the North East Democratic Alliance, will extend support to the Khandu government, Wangham said.

“We accept the mandate given by the people,” he said while assuring his party’s commitment to keep the aspirations of the people alive in the state.

Wangham, who won the Longding-Pumao assembly seat, said that the party has a clear vision for the state, region and the country.

“We have regional aspirations with a national outlook and will always work for the welfare of the people and development of the state,” he said.

The NPP, which contested in 20 seats in the 19 April state assembly elections, won five seats.

Wangham outlined the party’s focus on development, youth employment, healthcare, education, and combating the drug menace.

He emphasised the goal of creating a drug-free society by raising awareness among addicts about the consequences of narcotics.

“We will work for a drug-free society and will reach the addicts to make them aware of the ill effects of narcotics. Addicts should be given a second chance to lead a normal life,” he said.

The ruling BJP has won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, while the NPP has bagged five, the Nationalist Congress Party won three, the People’s Party of Arunachal won two seats, the Congress one seat, and independent candidates three seats.

The BJP also won both the Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal, the elections for which were held simultaneously with the assembly polls on 19 April. (PTI)