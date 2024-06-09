1st Arunachali IPS officer Robin Hibu promoted as DGP

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 8 Jun: The first Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the state, Robin Hibu, has been promoted as the director general of police (DGP). A 1993 AGMUT cadre officer, he currently holds the rank of the additional director general of police (ADG), and is posted in Delhi.

Besides being the recruitment chairman, he is the vigilance chief of the transport safety division of the Delhi Police.

Hailing from Hong village in Lower Subansiri district, Hibu’s feat of being promoted to the DGP rank is an incredible story.

He did his schooling from the Kasturba Gandhi Seva Ashram in Hong, and graduated from JN College, Pasighat (E/Siang). Despite coming from a humble family, he first cracked the state civil services examination, and in 1993 cracked the UPSC exam to become the first IPS officer of the state.

A decorated police officer, Hibu has been awarded the President of India Police Medal for meritorious services and distinguished services. In 2021 he was awarded the Ati-Utkrisht Seva Padak by the government of India. He was also given a gold medal for his services by the government of Arunachal Pradesh twice during his stint in the state.

Talking to this daily, Hibu expressed happiness at being promoted to the rank of DGP. “I share this joy with every person of Arunachal Pradesh. It has been an incredible journey, starting from a school in Hong village to becoming an IPS officer and serving in India and being part of the UN peacekeeping force during my long service,” said Hibu.

He said that he is committed to continuing to work for the people of the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein have expressed joy over Hibu’s promotion.

“Shri Robin Hibu, IPS, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, has several achievements up his sleeve. And now his promotion as DGP, the first officer from the state to achieve this rank, comes as heartening news. Warm congratulations! Keep serving the nation with devotion and dedication. My best wishes,” posted Khandu on Facebook.

Mein said that Hibu’s dedication, commitment and exemplary service stand as a testament to his devotion to public service and law enforcement.

“His journey reflects the spirit of perseverance and excellence that will inspire countless young men and women in our state to pursue their dreams and serve our country with honour and integrity,” the DCM said.