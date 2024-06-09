Orientation prog for MOs, HWOs held

YUPIA, 8 Jun: A district-level orientation programme on the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, and the Integrated Health Information Programme for medical officers (MO) and health & wellness officers (HWO) was held at the Papum Pare DMO office here on Friday.

The MOs and the HWOs were trained on various reporting formats under the programme, with focus on the National Programme for Healthcare of the Elderly and the National Rabies Control Programme.

District Medical Officer Dr RR Ronya urged the participants to “provide on-time update and send the reports to the district level for further compilation and onward submission to the government.”

Emphasising the need to provide accurate data, she said

that “accurate data helps in planning and implementing public health policies and programmes effectively; allows for accurate tracking of disease outbreaks and monitoring of health trends; ensures that resources such as vaccines, medications, and medical personnel are distributed where they are most needed; and informs policymakers to make evidence-based decisions that improve public health outcomes.”

Organised by the District Health Society, the orientation programme was attended by all the MOs and HWOs of Papum Pare district. (DIPRO)