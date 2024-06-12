AAPSU mourns fmr executive member

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has mourned the demise of its former executive member Nending Tamo, who passed away on Sunday at TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

Born on 24 July, 1989, Tamo had served as the AAPSU’s assistant social service secretary during the 2019 to 2022 session. A team of the AAPSU, led by its vice president Bengia Pillia, paid their last respects to late Tamo here on Tuesday.

Pillia in a condolence message said, “Tamo’s contributions to our society were immense, and his absence will be profoundly felt,” and added that that “his legacy will continue to inspire the new generation of AAPSU activists.”