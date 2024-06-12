State NSUI demands action over NEET issue 

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: Expressing grave concern over the recent NEET controversy, the state unit of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has called for “immediate rectification and transparency in the examination process.”

State NSUI vice president KT Apang in a release on Tuesday stated that the controversy has highlighted “significant issues like question paper leaks, administrative errors, and malpractices, and caused undue stress to thousands of aspirants.”

“We demand that the education ministry and the National Testing Agency address these issues urgently. The future of our students is at stake,” Apang said.

The state NSUI further demanded “early investigation and transparency into the investigation; fair evaluation and reexamination; enhanced exam security; student support and compensation; and policy reforms,” besides “stakeholder engagement to address their concerns

and improve the overall examination framework.”