Capacity bldg workshop on ODOP

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Jun: The state’s industries department organised a ‘capacity building and scheme consultation workshop’ on the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, in collaboration with Earnest and Young, at the DK Convention Hall here on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, Industries Secretary Hage Tari spoke about ODOP, and said that “the need of the hour and DIC intervention required for its implementation.”

PM Vishwakarma from UNNATI, ODOP said that the industries department “has been given a target of ODOP.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme (UNNATI) for the Northeast on 9 March this year.

Among others, Industries Joint Director Mobia Pugang,Arunachal KVIB CEO Chetan Singh, APIDFCL Additional Managing Director Prof Shailendra Chaudhari,and Trade & Commerce Director Sonyung Modi attended the programme. (DIPR)