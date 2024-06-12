SDP on security guard skills

NAMSAI, 11 Jun: Over 30 rural unemployed youths were trained in ‘unarmed security guard skills’ during a month-long skill development programme (SDP) conducted here by the Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), in collaboration with the NABARD’s state office, the Namsai district administration, and the ArSRLM.

During the programme, which concluded on Tuesday, the youths were equipped to work as unarmed security guards in various cities across India, including Guwahati, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the NABARD informed in a release.

“Additionally, personnel from the Arunachal Pradesh Police provided training on traffic management and firefighting,” it said.

Addressing the valedictory function, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy encouraged the youths to approach their new roles with passion and dedication. He highlighted “the critical issue of unemployment among rural youths,” and emphasised the NABARD’s commitment to supporting skill development and micro-enterprises through various programmes.

Roy urged the youths to “explore opportunities outside the state, gain new experiences, and save your earnings to potentially start businesses in your home district.”

ArSRLM CC (LH) Michi Buda encouraged the youths to “pursue available placement opportunities, and shared inspiring success stories and practical ideas to motivate the graduates,” the release stated.

BLCCT CEO Chandan Prasad assured the youths of continued support in job placements and career settlement, it added.

The programme concluded with distribution of certificates to the youths.