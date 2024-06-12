Hackathon in 3D printing underway

NIRJULI, 11 Jun: The first phase of a two-phase hackathon in 3D printing got underway at the NERIST here on Tuesday.

“Through this event, covering the Northeastern states, students, entrepreneurs, and startups will be able to make their ideas a reality and get attractive rewards,” the NERIST informed in a release.

During the first phase, the participants showcased their 3D printing focused innovative ideas, it said, adding that the participants “revealed ways to solve them using 3D printing technology besides testing creativity.”

“Three winning teams in each event were awarded a prize of Rs 11,000 each. These winners will be counselled for the second round, and they will get expert help to refine their ideas,” the release said.

Twelve teams and 80 persons participated in the programme, it added.

“The programme is conducted by Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited, Guwahati. The move will also help commercialise many of the ideas created by employment for students and youths and women entrepreneurs from the Northeast,” the release said, adding that “the second phase will see the release of the main hackathon at the national level.”

The programme is being organised in collaboration with other government agencies located in Tech City, Guwahati, under the Digital Design and Third Printing Centre of Excellence in Electronic Manufacturing Cluster project, it said.