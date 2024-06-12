Army organises cricket tournament

ZEMITHANG, 11 Jun: The Indian Army organised a cricket tournament for the villagers here in Tawang district recently as part of the Army’s efforts to foster camaraderie and strengthen the bonds with the local communities.

The tournament, which saw the participation of teams from various villages and the Indian Army, the ITBP and the GREF, was aimed not only to promote sports and physical fitness but also to provide a platform for local talents to showcase their cricketing skills.

The ITBP team won the tournament. (DIPRO)