Blood donation camps to mark event

Blood Donor Day

[Indu Chukhu]

ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: A series of blood donation camps will be organised across the state on 14 June, marking the World Blood Donor Day.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ’20 years of celebrating giving: Thank you blood donors’.

The Ramakrishna Mission Hospital here will organise a blood donation camp, in collaboration with the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation (ALSF), the capital police, and the VKV Alumni Association, Arunachal Pradesh chapter.

The World Health Assembly announced in 2005 that 14 June would be observed as World Blood Donor Day every year, and since then the day is markedacross the world.

ALSF chairman Ramesh Jeke said that “Arunachal Pradesh requires approximately 15,000 units of blood every year.”

“More than two units of blood is required on a daily basis here in the capital region,” he said, adding that “blood may be required for several reasons, such as surgery, gynaecology-related issues, for newborn babies, for cancer patients, and such.”

In 2017, Jeke had filed a public interest litigation in the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High court, seeking a State Blood Transmission Council (SBTC). “Accordingly, in 2018, the Supreme Court gave directions for setting up an STBC here in the state,” informed Jeke.

Currently the state has 15 blood banks, he added.

Blood donation a continuous obligation: Guv

Blood donation has become a “continuous obligation” to support lifesaving efforts since blood cannot be artificially produced or stored indefinitely, Governor KT Parnaik said while extending greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day.

He expressed hope that the occasion would “raise awareness on the need for regular blood donation to ensure the availability of quality blood for people in need of it.”

He complimented all the blood donors of the state, and urged every able-bodied person within the permissible age and health limits to donate blood. (With additional information from Raj Bhavan)