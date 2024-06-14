Sarma congratulates Khandu

GUWAHATI, 13 Jun: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated BJP leader Pema Khandu on being sworn in as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for a third consecutive term on Thursday.

Sarma, who is the convener of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), attended the swearing-in ceremony in Itanagar.

“Many congratulations to Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji and Shri @ChownaMeinBJP ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and to all their colleagues in the Council of Ministers,” Sarma posted on X.

He said that the emphatic victory of the BJP in Arunachal showed the continued trust people have in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and the “policies of our double engine government.”

“I am confident that the new government will continue with its pro-people policies and herald fast paced growth in the state,” Sarma said. (PTI)