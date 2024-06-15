Aini Taloh receives another award

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 14 Jun: Aini Taloh, founder chairperson of the voluntary blood donation organisation AYANG, was felicitated with the ‘Rakht Krantiveer Samman’ at an international award ceremony held in Duddhi, UP, recently.

Based in East Siang district headquarters Pasighat, AYANG has saved more than 1,000 lives. Taloh has donated 41 units of blood, as on 14 March this year. She has been felicitated by the Arunachal Pradesh AIDS Control Society and the Federation of Blood Donor Organisation of India.

She has also received a ‘prominent blood donor’ award from the West Bengal government, and was awarded for ‘lifesaving work’ during an international symposium in Bikaner, Rajasthan.