Blood donors honoured on WBD Day

AALO, 14 Jun: The state-level World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) was celebrated at Gumin Kiin here in West Siang district on Friday by honouring the highest blood donors at the state and the district levels with mementos and certificates.

The WBDD is celebrated throughout the world every year on 14 June to recognise the individual contributions of blood donors.

The celebration here was aimed also at creating awareness on the importance of voluntary blood donation throughout the state.

On the occasion, a voluntary blood donation camp was organised by the blood centre of the zonal general hospital (ZGH) here, during which Assistant Commissioner Prince Kuthemar also donated a unit of blood.

State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) Deputy Director Dr Joram Khopey thanked all the blood donors and motivators of the state for their altruistic act of saving human lives through voluntary blood donation.

He exhorted CBOs, unions, welfare societies, associations and individuals to “come forward and donate blood, even when no one requires blood, so that the shelves of the blood centres are full to tackle any exigency situation.”

Former minister Kento Ete, West Siang DMO Dr Dubom Bagra, ZGH Medical Superintendent Dr Karke Rina, Col Harish Negi, jawans of the 7 JK Rifles and the 5th Infantry Brigade, members of Mothers’ Vision and the Aalo unit of the Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donor Organisation, NSS volunteers of SFS College, NCC cadets of the GHSS here, the district unit of the AP Gorkha Welfare Society, students of the government ANM school, and members of the district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society participated in the programme, which was organised by the hospital’s blood centre here, with support from the SBTC.

In East Siang district, Army personnel from the Sigar military station organised a voluntary blood donation camp, in coordination with Bakin Pertin General Hospital, at the military station to mark the day.

The event saw the participation of over 150 Army personnel and 60 villagers of Mebo tehsil.

Haemoglobin testing and medical screening was also carried out during the camp, and 57 units of blood were collected.

In Upper Siang, the district hospital in headquarters Yingkiong celebrated the WBDD with felicitation of regular blood donors of Yingkiong.

District Hospital Blood Centre Medical Officer Dr Katan Patuk delivered a presentation on the importance of voluntary blood donation. (DIPROs)