APSCPCR calls for holistic approach to address drugs abuse, illicit trafficking

Joint action plan discussed

NAHARLAGUN, 14 Jun: The stakeholders concerned discussed the status of implementation of the joint action plan (JAP) on prevention of drug and substance abuse and illicit trafficking in the state, during a meeting here on Friday.

Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson Ratan Anya, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the need for “continuous coordinated efforts” by all the departments concerned, and for developing a holistic approach to address drugs and substance abuse among children and its illicit trafficking in the state.

“There should be frequent sittings with all the stakeholders to discuss the strategies and status of actual implementation of the JAP in all districts from time to time,” she said.

Anya informed that Namsai district was recently awarded for being the “best performing district in India” by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights during a national-level meeting on the rollout of the JAP on prevention of drug and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking, held in New Delhi.

“As such, there is a high expectation from our state for better performance every year,” she said.

Officials of all the departments concerned offered inputs as per the prescribed template of the JAP developed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The meeting was attended by Tax & Excise and Narcotics Commissioner Lobsang Tsering, DIGP Amit Roy, WCD Joint Secretary Sangeeta Yerang, WCD Director T Pertin Loyi, Health Services Directorate ZLA-III Ibom Ete, Elementary Education Joint Director Tani Talom, and all the members of the APSCPCR.