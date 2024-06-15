Being Friends FC to meet Khonkun SC in final

NIRJULI, 14 Jun: Being Friends FC (BFC) will lock horns with Khonkun SC in the final of the veteran 35+ category of the Golden Jubilee Dree Football Championship, 2024 at the NERIST football ground here on 16 June.

BFC entered into the final after beating Ball Tula FC 5-0 in the first semifinal. The goals were scored by Kago Sambyo, Dulley Apo, Radhe Payang, and Hage Taker. Michi Tako scored an own goal.

Dulley was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding performance.

In the second semifinal, Khonkhun SC beat Tanii United FC by a solitary goal scored by Danyi Tabio in extra time.

Tabio’s stellar play earned him the player of the match award.

In the open category, defending champions Haaki Ajing FC will meet Hello FC in the final.

Haaki Ajing FC secured their spot in the final after defeating McDowell FC 4-3 via penalty shootout.

Mihin Nomo of Haaki Ajing was named player of the match.

Hello FC advanced to the final after beating Pigey Poro FC Ziro 5-1. Hage Kemo scored a brace, while Tapi Haake, Hage Sarvo, and Kago Duyu scored a goal each.

Hage Sarvo’s comprehensive play earned him the player of the match title.

Earlier, in the 45+ super veteran category, Ball Tulla FC and Paatii FC reached the final, beating Hao Sports Club and Khonkhun SC, respectively.