Photography workshop conducted

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: The Arunachal Photography Club (APC), in collaboration with Nikon India Pvt Ltd, on Friday organised a ‘wedding photography workshop’ here for 45 photography enthusiasts and wedding planners.

The Nikon India team was led by area manager Kumar Kishore Kalita and resource person Soumyajit Maitra.

A ‘photo walk’ was also held at IG Park, where the mentors gave hands-on training to the participants.

Speaking about the event, APC president Bengia Mrinal highlighted the scope of wedding photography as an alternative livelihood potential, and informed that more such events will be organised in the future.