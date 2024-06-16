AR apprehends 2 hardcore NSCN (IM)militants

KHONSA, 15 Jun: The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) apprehended two hardcore NSCN (IM) militants from here in Tirap district on 13 June.

The apprehended militants have been identified as self-styled (SS) lieutenant Khunliam Sumpa, a resident of Kheti, and SS lance corporal Jenlong Sopong aka Jenlong Wakthom, the AR informed in a release.

They were allegedly involved in extortion in Khonsa town during the recently concluded simultaneous elections in Tirap district.

The security forces also seized one 9 mm pistol and four mobile phones during the operation, the release said.