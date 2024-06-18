Golden jubilee Dree football tourney

Hello FC, Being Friends, Paatii FC A crowned champions

NIRJULI, 17 Jun: The Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Football Championship 2024 concluded with thrilling matches at the NERIST football ground here on Sunday.

Hello FC, Being Friends, and Patw FC A emerged victorious in their respective categories, showcasing exceptional talent and sportsmanship.

In a thrilling and rare turn of events, the defending champions in all categories were defeated by their challengers in the finals.

Hello FC clinched the championship in the open category by narrowly defeating Haaki Ajing with a score of 1-0. The match-winning goal was scored by Tapi Hakhe, who was also named the player of the match.

Tage Pilya of Haaki Ajing was honoured as the best goalkeeper, while Landi Milo, with seven goals, secured the highest scorer award. Kago Duyu of Hello FC was awarded the best player of the tournament prize. The fair play award went to Pigey Poro FC, Ziro.

In the 35+ veteran category, Being Friends fought valiantly to secure a 4-3 victory over Khonkhnu Sports Association. The goals for Being Friends were scored by Dulley Apo, Tapi Richo, Hage Taker and Hage Loder. Khonkhun Sports Association’s goals came from Koj Talley, Radhe Bhai and Dani Tabio.

Tasso Laji of Being Friends was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance. Other awards in this category included best goalkeeper to Tage Taka of Being Friends; best player to Hage Taker of Being Friends; and highest scorer to Lod Chama of Tanii United FC.

Paatii FC B triumphed in the 45+ super veterans’ category, coming from behind to defeat defending champions Ball Tula FC with a 2-1 score. Hage P Gambo and Kago Yapu each scored for Paatii FC B, while Michi Akhe scored the lone goal for Ball Tula FC.

Millo Nama of Paatii FC was named the player of the final match. Gyati Kacho of Ball Tula FC received the best goalkeeper award, while the highest scorer award was shared by Hage P Gambo and Hage Tapu of Paatii FC A.

Hage Tapu was also awarded the best player of the tournament prize. Hao FC Ziro received the fair play award.