APPSC mourns fmr joint secy’s demise

ITANAGAR, 17 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has deeply mourned the demise of former APPSC joint secretary Tacho Taba.

Tacho had served in the commission from January 1990 to September 1993 as superintendent, then as undersecretary from September 1993 to March 1998. He had served as the deputy secretary from March 1998 to March 2008,then as joint secretary from March 2008 to January 2013.

During a condolence meeting held here on Monday, APPSC Chairman Pradip Lingfa recalled late Taba as “a dedicated officer and a down-to-earth person who always strived for the betterment of the commission’s office.”

The chairman, on behalf of the office of the APPSC, extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Later, the chairman, members and other employees of the APPSC observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.