Three independents extend support to Khandu govt

ITANAGAR, 17 Jun: Three independent MLAs have extended their unconditional support to the BJP government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The MLAs – Laisam Simai, Wanglam Sawin, and Tenzin Nima Glow – conveyed their decision through a letter of support to Khandu.

“Heartfelt thanks to Independent MLAs Shri Laisam Simai Ji, Shri Wanglam Sawin Ji, and Shri Tenzin Nima Glow Ji for extending support to the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said in a statement.

“Your decision, as conveyed through your letter of support, underscores your dedication to the state’s development. Together, we will continue to work for the development and prosperity of Arunachal Pradesh.

Thank you for your trust and support. #StrongerTogether #ArunachalRising,” the chief minister added.

Simai and Sawin, who were reelected from Nampong and Khonsa East constituency, respectively, had not got party tickets in the 19 April polls.

Glow, a first-timer, emerged victorious from the Thrizino-Buragaon Assembly seat in West Kameng district, defeating two-time BJP MLA Kumsi Sidisow.

In the recent Assembly elections, the BJP secured 46 seats out of 60, the National People’s Party won five, while the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured three seats.

Additionally, the People’s Party of Arunachal won two seats, and the opposition Congress party won one seat.

The NPP and the NCP are constituent partners of the North-East Democratic Alliance. (PTI)