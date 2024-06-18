Mangkhiya rues lack of coach

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 17 Jun: Ace karateka Johny Mangkhiya, who along with Abab Sangdo and Mesom Singhi represented the country at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Games in Russia, rued the lack of a personal coach, and said that it could have made all the difference.

Mangkhiya and Singhi lost to their respective opponents from the host country in the bronze medal bouts, while Abab lost in the first round.

“I tried my level best, but I could not bring glory to my country. I lost to the host team Russia,” she said, apologising for the loss.

Mangkhiya, who has been training on her own for three-four years, said: “Without a coach, I don’t think I will be able to win on the international platform.”

“They have personal coaches and trainers. They have everything, and I have nothing to compare with them. I neither have a coach, trainer nor an academy. All I need is a good coach and good trainer,” she said.

The government of India had sent Mangkhiya, Mesom and Abab to the 7th edition of the BRICS Games as they were unable to participate in the 19th Asian Games last year, despite their selection due to some reasons.