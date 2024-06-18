Min emphasises importance of R&D in horticulture

ITANAGAR, 17 Jun: Horticulture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu emphasised the importance of research and development (R&D) activities in horticulture.

During a meeting with officers of the agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry & dairy development departments here on Monday, Wangsu also highlighted the need to strengthen the State Horticulture Research & Development Institute (SHRDI), and asked the horticulture secretary and the SHRDI director to “expedite the process of manpower recruitment and cadre formation of SHRDI.”

The minister also inspected the construction of the administrative building of the SHRDI in Jollang. He was accompanied by Horticulture Secretary Koj Rinya and Horticulture Director N Lobsang.

During the inspection, SHRDI Director Egam Basar briefed the minister on the current status of the construction work, which, he said, “is almost completed and ready to be inaugurated.”

He further informed that “the project is under 100 days’ action plan, which is to be completed within the stipulated time.”

“The building will serve as the headquarters of the SHRDI,” he informed.