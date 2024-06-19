MDP for DTOs, TIOs underway

TAWANG, 18 Jun: A three-day management development programme (MDP) on ‘Professional development for district tourism officers (DTO) and tourist information officers (TIO)’ of Arunachal Pradesh began at the satellite centre of the Shillong (Meghalaya)-based Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here on Tuesday.

Indian Army Brigadier VS Rajput, who inaugurated the programme in the presence of Tourism DirectorKN Damo, Tawang ADC Sang Khandu, IIM Shillong faculty members, and DTOs and TIOs from different districts, said that special attention needs to be paid to the safety and security of the tourists visiting the district, and added that the honesty and simplicity of the locals play an important role in making Tawang a famous tourist destination.

Damo in his address expressed hope that “this programme will boost the energy and (the officials concerned) will work more enthusiastically for tourism development of the state.”

Dr Sanjeev K Ningombam, the head of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research & Analysis under IIM Shillong, dwelt on how the satellite centre was virtually inaugurated by the then union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in April 2022.

The ADC also spoke. (DIPRO)