NWS provides relief to fire victims

PASIGHAT/KAYING, 18 Jun: Members of the Nino Welfare Society (NWS), led by its president Tagom Gao and secretary-general Daniel Gao on Tuesday donated relief in cash and kind to the families affected by the fire accident that had occurred in Kerang village in Kaying circle of Siang district on 8 June.

The NWS team also visited Bogne village in the same district, where the life of a boy was lost in a fire accident that had occurred on 14 April, and distributed relief items to those affected.

Gao urged the people of both the villages to take preventive measures to avoid such incidents.

The team also included NWS education secretary Dr Taking Gammi, treasurer Dr Obang Siram, vice president Tangak Tabang, and other district and block office bearers.