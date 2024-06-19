IGNOU launches diploma course in disaster mgmt

ITANAGAR, 18 Jun: The public administration faculty of the Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) school of social sciences has launched a postgraduate diploma course in disaster risk reduction and management.

“The programme is designed to address the increasing threats from natural and human-induced hazards, aiming to make our nation safer and more resilient while enhancing the career prospects of learners,” it informed in a release.

Candidates who have completed a bachelor’s degree are eligible to apply. Admissions are open twice a year, in the July and January admission cycles, through the official website at https://ignouadmission. samarth.edu.in.

For admission, online applications are invited at https://ignouadmission. samarth.edu.in/.

Information regarding courses being offered at the IGNOU’s Itanagar regional centre is available at www.rcitanagar@ignou.ac.in, and more information about all programmes is available at the IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in.