Tagin Premier League T20 cricket tourney

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 18 Jun: Eight teams are participating in the first edition of the Tagin Premier League T20 Cricket Tournament, which got underway at the government higher secondary school ground here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday.

The tournament, being organised by the Si-Donyi Cricket Foundation, was inaugurated by WRD AE Yasok Hina, in the presence of Dos Dasi and others.

Hina advised the players to “play the game with spirit of true sportsmanship.” She advised every individual, particularly teenagers, to participate in games and sports to keep themselves healthy, and to stay away from drugs.

Dasi also encouraged the players to “play the game with discipline.”

The tournament’s organising chairman, Yorjum Sera, informed that “the motive of the tournament is to promote cricket awareness, especially among the young budding players in the district.”