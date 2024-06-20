‘Learn as many new things as possible when young’

TEZU, 19 Jun: “Learn as many new things as possible when you’re young. And you learn best in the right environment, like the one Bamboosa Library provides you,” ADC Kunal Yadav said, addressing the valedictory function of the 4-day pencil drawing workshop at Bamboosa Library here in Lohit district on Wednesday.

“Self confidence in public speaking is a great skill for anyone in today’s life, and you have demonstrated it abundantly,” Yadav said.

He lauded the workshop instructor Behelti Ama for sharing her skills and complimented the students for their creativity, whose art works were on display.

Yadav’s light-hearted interactions with the students, drawing indirectly from the remarks of the ‘Little Prince’ in Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s immortal classic, kept the listeners giggling and creating a very pleasant environment, in spite of the wet chilly evening.

Earlier, Behelti Ama, senior library volunteer and a 4th year student at Kalakshetra Foundation Chennai, explained the importance of various drawing skills.

She also took the ADC Yadav around the displayed drawings of the participants, and explained to the guests, aspects of pencil drawing and sketching skills.

Senior volunteer Sakelu Chikro, while introducing the art instructor, said that Behelti Ama has effortlessly mastered two skills – fine arts and Carnatic music. Her artwork was displayed in October, 2023 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and in May this year she had been rendering several musical recitals as one of the Wakro Sisters.

Behelti Ama also conducted a workshop on “Colours & Painting skills” for senior students of VKV Sunpura.

The workshop was organized by Bamboosa Library and the Forum of Library Activists, Medo.