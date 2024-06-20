PM Kisan Sammelan at Tirap KVK

Centre emphasizing on popularization of millet, says minister

DEOMALI, 19 Jun: Agriculture minister Gabriel D. Wangsu on Tuesday said that “the central government was emphasizing to popularize millet and its products for better health of human beings.” The minister said this during a kisan sammelan, organized by the Tirap KVK at its conference hall on the occasion of the release of 17th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on online mode.

The minister also highlighted the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna and its benefits for the farmers. He spoke about the need of permanent farming in order to reduce Jhum cultivation.

Agriculture director D. Yubbey and horticulture director N. Lobsang also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the programme started with opening remarks by VKV Tirap head and senior scientist Dr. N. Kumar.

Plantation drive of litchi saplings was also carried out in the KVK premise by the participants during the kishan sammelan.

PM Narendra Modi interacted with the farmers who were connected with him via online mode from different parts of the country during the programme and asked the farmers to adapt new farming technologies for food security and livelihood.

140 farmers and government officers including officials from line departments participated in the programme.

The East Siang KVK also organized a webcast programme on PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, in collaboration with the agriculture department in East Siang district, to raise awareness among farming community and other stakeholders about the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

The special event was held to mark the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 90 farmers, the KVK staff and government officers attended the programme. (DIPROs)