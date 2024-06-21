RPL on vermicomposting held

CHANGLANG, 20 Jun: Forty farmers participated in a two-day training programme on ‘Recognition of prior learning (RPL)’ of the procedures of preparing vermicompost, which concluded at the KVK here on Thursday.

During the programme, KVK Head Dr Devendra Singh Chhonkar highlighted organic farming and the importance of vermicompost, while agronomy scientist Ashutosh Pratap Singh imparted training in setting up vermicompost units, constructing pits, raw materials required, the variety of earthworm used for decomposing, care and management, harvesting, transportation, and marketing procedures.

“Vermicompost, also known as worm compost,stands as a potent organic soil amendment, teeming with vital plant nutrients and beneficial microorganism,” he said, and stressed on “understanding the intricacies of resource management and marketing dynamics.”

Certificates were later distributed to the farmers. These certificates will help them in availing bank loans, the KVK said.