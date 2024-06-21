Min takes stock of dairy plant, pig farm

KARSINGSA, 20 Jun: Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development (AHV&DD) Minister Gabriel D Wangsu visited the Arun Dairy plant and the central pig breeding farm here in Papum Pare district on Wednesday to take stock of their functioning.

The officer in charge of the establishments briefed the minister on the status and functioning of the establishments, and urged him to look into the various problems faced by the establishments.

Besides emphasising that the infrastructure of the farm needs to be improved and new germplasm introduced to the piggery farm, Wangsu stressed that “the effort of the department should not only be confined to demonstrative farm.

“The department needs to increase the productivity of high-quality germplasm piglets for the farmers, and should be able to generate more revenue for the state,” he said.

He, however, lauded “the effort of the department to sustain the farm despite lacking in required facilities.”

Wangsu advised the department to “come up with a proper plan and programme with regard to how to improve the establishments, so that I can take up the matter with the government.”

Earlier, on 17 June, the minister convened a meeting with the officers of the AHV&DD department at the civil secretariat here, during which he was informed about the programmes and projects aimed at improving the state’s animal husbandry, veterinary and dairy development sectors.

“The officers highlighted the department’s commitment to improving livestock health, increasing milk production, and promoting sustainable livestock farming,” the department informed in a release.

Wangsu emphasised the importance of leveraging animal husbandry activities “to create self-employment opportunities for the educated unemployed youths in Arunachal Pradesh,” stressing that “empowering the young entrepreneurs through supportive measures and training programmes can significantly contribute to the state’s economic growth and rural development,” the release stated.

He also advocated empowering the youthseconomically through entrepreneurship development in the livestock sector, and called for “imparting proper training to dedicated and promising youths for venturing into livestock activities,” it said.