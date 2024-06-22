APPSC conducts session on exams

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted an interactive session with experts from various examination conducting bodies at the conference hall of the legislative Assembly here on Friday.

Former chief information commissioner and former higher & technical education director Dr Joram Begi, APSSB Secretary D Varma and NERIST NEE Chairman Dr Rajesh Kumar were the resource persons of the session, which was attended by the APPSC chairman, its members, secretary and all its officers and officials.

Verma spoke about the process being followed by the APSSB for conducting examinations. He stated that “good teamwork is essential for successful conduct of examinations.”

Prof Kumar highlighted the procedures followed by the NERIST for conducting the NERIST Entrance Examination, and other aspects relevant to conducting exams, while Dr Begi shared his experience of conducting various examinations during his tenures as the RGU registrar, the higher & technical education director, and the NERIST director.

He spoke about the reformations he had brought into the examination system, especially for the APJEE.

APPSC Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa in his address emphasised the need for “adopting modern technology for error-free examinations,” and said that “the present team is striving hard to achieve the target of conducting free and fair examinations in the interest of the youths of the state.”