A team of the West Kameng District Task Force, comprising the district labour officer, the district child protection officer, the protection officer, the legal-cum-probation officer, the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee and police personnel conducted a drive against child labour in Bomdila town, and in and around the national highway, up to 6 Mile, in West Kameng district on Friday. They also inspected hotels and cautioned the hoteliers to not employ child labourers. (DIPRO)