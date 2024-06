As part of Seema Darshan, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army on Saturday facilitated the Universal Smoke Prayer Day ceremony at a chorten in Gelling (U/Siang) to foster unity and cultural exchange and reinforce the strong bond between the military and the local populace. Community members, local leaders and military personnel came together to offer prayers for peace, prosperity, and the wellbeing of the nation and humankind. (DIPRO)