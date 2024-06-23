Mrs Lower Subansiri 2024 promo round held

ZIRO, 22 Jun: A total of 20 participants from Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts are vying for the coveted title of Mrs Lower Subansiri, the promo round of which was held at Pechi Putu here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

Adviser of the 2nd edition of Mrs Lower Subansiri contest, Duyu Nama, informed that the ‘talent round’ will be soon held in Yachuli in Keyi Panyor district,while the mega final will be held here on 27 July.

“Through Mrs Lower Subansiri contest, we are giving a platform to the married ladies of the twin districts to take the stage and showcase their hidden talents, be it beauty, brains, costumes, oratory or dancing skills,” said Nama.

Nama also informed that “unlike other beauty pageants, maximum prizes are awarded to the contestants of Mrs Lower Subansiri contest.”

“Besides the winner and the runners-up, we give first, second, third and fourth runners-up prizes, so as to try and accommodate maximum prize winners,” informed Nama.

In the first edition of Mrs Lower Subansiri contest held in 2023, Mihin Riniya Kago had been the winner, while Millo Yakang, Pura Mumpa, Taw Mana and Khoda Sumpi Lento were the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th runner-up, respectively.

Mrs Arunachal 2023 and reigning Mrs India Koj Baya Eshi is the chairperson of the event. (DIPRO)