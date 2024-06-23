AR officer delivers motivational lecture at NERIST

NIRJULI, 22 Jun: 22nd Battalion Assam Rifles (AR) Assistant Commandant Aanchal Riyal delivered a motivational lecture at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here on Saturday as part of the combined annual training camp for 500 NCC cadets from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam’s North Lakhimpur, which is being held at the institute.

In her speech, Asst Comdt Riyal highlighted the crucial role played by the AR in maintaining national security, particularly in the northeastern region. She provided in-depth insights into the organisation’s efforts in counter-insurgency operations, border security, and support to civil administration during emergencies.

Her talk aimed to broaden the cadets’ understanding of the multifaceted operations and strategic importance of the AR in ensuring the nation’s safety, the battalion informed in a release.

“She dwelt on various pathways for cadets to pursue careers in the AR, and elaborated the eligibility criteria, selection process, and the physical and mental challenges that aspirants may encounter,” it added.

Outlining the advantages that NCC certificate holders have during the recruitment process, she said that “additional weightage is given to NCC B and C certificate holders.”

“The motivational lecture by Asst Comdt Riyal was a pivotal event for the NCC cadets, providing essential knowledge, inspiration, and practical advice to aid their development as future leaders and defenders of the nation,” the release added.