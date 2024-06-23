Capital police conduct sports events

CHIMPU, 22 Jun: The capital police conducted various sports activities as part of a weeklong programme to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Saturday, to engage with victims of drug abuse currently undergoing rehabilitation.

A total of 36 males and one female took part in sports like 100m sprint, tug of war, and 1,650 m sprint at the Chimpu Bn ground here.

The capital police conducted the programme to build rapport with the community and break from the narrative of war on drugs to a more victim-centric approach.