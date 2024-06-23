Training prog on biogas tech, vermicomposting

PASIGHAT, 22 Jun: Biogas beneficiaries and officials of the East Siang district office of the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) participated in a training programme on ‘Biogas technology and vermicompost’, organised by the APEDA office here on Friday.

Addressing the participants, APEDA Project Director Kape Badak informed that “the concept of the training programme is to raise awareness and publicity about the benefits of biogas plant operation and maintenance of plants, and also to give exposure to officials and other stakeholders about the benefits and practical aspects of biogas technology.”

He highlighted the importance of biogas in energy conservation, “as biogas is a renewable as well as clean source of energy.”

Badak informed that 98 beneficiaries have been selected and will benefit from the scheme during the 2023-’24 financial year.

IIT Guwahati (Assam) BDTC Project Manager Jon Mani Kalita and its Senior Project Assistant Anup Dutta were the resource persons of the programme. (DIPRO)