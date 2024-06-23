Meeting on dist’s development held

SEPPA, 22 Jun: All Group A officers, members of the East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation, and prominent personalities of East Kameng district participated in a meeting organised here by the district administration on Saturday to discuss ideas and visions for the district’s development.

The participants dwelt on issues like early marriage, drug abuse among youths, drinking water issues, educational scenario, population saturation capacity in Seppa town, encroachment issues, town roads, outpost administrative issues, the roles of the civil society and the administration, the technicalities of agri-horti aspects, and disaster management.

Issue-based solutions, both short-term and long-term, were discussed and agreed on by the participants. (DIPRO)