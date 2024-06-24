APP fields 23 athletes for 9th All India Police Judo Cluster

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) has fielded 23 athletes for the 9th All India Police Judo Cluster, scheduled to be held in Guwahati, Assam, from 24 to 30 June.

The APP will participate in karate, judo, taekwondo and pencak silat events.

DSP Nobin Jomoh is the chef-de-mission, and ASI Ligang Opo is the team manager.

The team has already reached Guwahati.

APP Sports Control Board Secretary Satyawan Gautam met the participants at Chimpu before they left for the event, and wished them all the best.

The APP had bagged three medals in karate and taekwondo in the previous edition.