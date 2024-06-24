AOA celebrates Int’l Olympic Day

Cabinet approves launch of Arunachal Olympic Sports Mission: CM

YUPIA, 23 Jun: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) celebrated the International Olympic Day by felicitating the best performing district Olympic associations at the Golden Jubilee Stadium here in Papum Pare district on Sunday.

The AOA felicitated the Upper Siang District Olympic Association, Shi-Yomi District Olympic Association, Leparada District Olympic Association,and Papum Pare District Olympic Association for their exceptional efforts in promoting sports in their respective districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that his government has accorded top priority to sports and youth employment.

The chief minister said that the state cabinet recently approved the launch of “Arunachal Olympic Sports Mission,” with the sole objective of producingOlympians from the state.

The Cabinet has approved five sports disciplines -boxing, badminton, taekwondo, weightlifting and archery – under Mission Olympic, he said.

In his brief speech, Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini expressed his commitment to promoting sports and youth activities.

AOA president Taba Tedir emphasised the importance of sports in fostering unity and excellence.

This year’s event, themed ‘Let’s move and celebrate’, brought together over 300 participants from 13 schools across the region, alongside prominent sports figures and mentors.

A special acknowledgment was also extended to the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association for having the best office establishment.

Other highlights of the day included demonstrations of karate and taekwondo. These performances showcased the discipline, precision and strength of the athletes, encouraging the children participants to enjoy and learn from these talented individuals.

Later, a friendly football match between CM XI and AOA XI was played. AOA XI won the match 2-1.

CM XI was captained by Sports Minister Kento Jini, while Tedir captained AOA XI.