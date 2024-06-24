Marathon race marks International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

TEZU, 23 Jun: The Kri Welfare Society organised a marathon race, themed ‘Say no to drugs and yes to life’, for both men and women, to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, at the jubilee ground here in Lohit district on Sunday.

Bijay Deka, Khoshan Khamblai and Haring Cheri won the first, second and third position, respectively, in the men’s category.

In the women’s category, Nedi Ngi, Jisolu Kri and Riju Kaman won the first, second and third position, respectively.

More than 100 men and 60 women runners from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam participated in the race.

The top 10 position holders will be awarded cash prizes and certificates of participation on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on 26 June.

However, the prizes to the winners from other districts and states were distributed on the spot.

The race was flagged off by Tezu-Sunpura MLA Mohesh Chai, in the presence of Tezu ZPM Balong Tindya, Lohit district BJP president Shriman Gamso Bellai, and others.