Priests are backbone of society: MLA

PASIGHAT, 23 Jun: “Priests are the backbone of society and are responsible for the growth of the indigenous religion,” said Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang.

Addressing a workshop on ‘Preservation of priesthood culture’ here in East Siang district on Saturday, organised by the indigenous affairs department in collaboration with the district administration, the MLA urged the priests to perform their duties diligently, and to uphold their cultural and spiritual responsibilities.

JN College Principal Tasi Taloh, who also attended the workshop as a guest, commended the priests “for their roles and activities maintaining integrity,” while DACO Mannong Tayeng emphasised the importance of shamanistic traditions and their role in modern society, besides advocating “reform of conservative system of priests.”

Dr Tajom Tasung, Tatdo Borang and Dr Delong Padung were the resource persons of the workshop.

Dr Tasung opined that “the government should provide honorarium to all the spiritual priests,” and advised the priests to “maintain health and hygiene, abstain from alcohol, and uphold ethical standards.”

The priests must be known for their selfless services and generosity and shouldn’t engage in unfair activities, he added.

Borang described priests as “god-gifted personnel,” and advised them to ensure preservation and protection of priesthood, culture and traditions, “and allow scientific justification in their activities.”

Dr Padung said that priests are respected by the society “as they hold spiritual powers since ancient times,” and added that “the younger generation should follow the path shown by our forefathers.”

IFCSAP president Ajem Tayeng, CDPYK general secretary Basing Yosung, and East Siang Tabe Association president Obang Taruk also spoke. (DIPRO)