Workshop on MPLADS fund flow

NEW DELHI, 23 Jun: Representatives of all states and union territories participated in a two-day workshop for master trainers on implementation of the revised procedure of fund flow of MPLADS on the eSakshi portal, organised here by the union statistics & programme implementation ministry from 20-21 June.

Arunachal Pradesh was represented by Lower Dibang Valley District Planning Officer Willia Chautang and East Siang District Planning Unit (DPU) Senior Research Assistant Benjamin Tabing at the workshop.

“The main objective of the MPLAD scheme is to develop durable community assets based on locally felt needs. The eSakshi portal was developed in April 2023 for new funds flow procedure under the MPLAD scheme, which is integrated with the lifecycle of the MPLADS projects, starting from the recommendations of the MPs and ending with the payments to the vendors,” the DPU informed in a release.

“The web solution is an apt example for use of technology for greater transparency, accountability and governance of MPLAD scheme. In addition, real-time information in public domain allows all stakeholders to have information on the status of the funds and works and witness the progress of works under the MPLADS,” it added.