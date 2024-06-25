Chai emphasizes on inter-departmental coordination

TEZU, 24 Jun: MLA Mohesh Chai emphasized on the need to maintain a better inter-departmental coordination for overall development of Lohit district.

Chai, who attended a district-level monitoring committee meeting here on Monday, urged the executing agencies to avoid any kind of duplicity and use funds efficiently.

He also spoke on the issues related to hospital, MNREGA job cards and issues of drainage etc.

Lohit deputy commissioner Shashvat Saurabh, who chaired the meeting, has taken stock of various ongoing and completed schemes and projects being carried out by various departments in the district.

He emphasized on the importance of generating accurate data to gauge the level of actual progress of the projects and schemes.

Shashvat urged the departments to work efficiently and avoid unnecessary delays in implementation of the projects, as it would be against public interest.

The DC asked the departments to work meticulously to achieve the targets that are being set by the government.

During the meeting, the officials of the participating departments highlighted the physical and financial positions of the central and state flagship projects.

The meeting was attended by Wakro ADC A.J Lungphi, ZPC, ZPMs, administrative officers and HoDs. (DIPRO)