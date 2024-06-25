Sensitization prog on protection of women and child rights

YUPIA, 24 Jun: The women and child development department, Papum Pare organized an orientation and sensitization programme on various laws relating to protection of women and child rights at the ZPC conference here on Monday.

Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen, who attended the inaugural session of the programme, expressed concern over rising incidents of crimes against children in the state and called for a concerted effort to prevent such crimes.

He said that “a concerted effort, including raising awareness, strictly implementing the preventive measures, providing support to the affected children and their families, can go a long way in minimizing crimes against children.”

The DC called for intensifying awareness activities against adolescent pregnancies and child marriage, which are significant issues with far-reaching consequences for young individuals, particularly girls.

Bomjen suggested multi-faceted approach, involving government, NGOs, communities and organizations to protect and empower adolescents.

Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar said that the POCSO Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act are pivotal in ensuring justice and protection of children and women across the nation from abuse and exploitation.

“Amendments, including stricter penalties for criminal offenses to ensure justice and deterrence, speedy trials, improved guidelines for child-friendly court procedures and the establishment of special courts for POCSO cases have been initiated to ensure care, protection, and rehabilitation of children in conflict with the law and those in need of care and protection,” Gusar said.

“Regular training and awareness programs for all employees to foster a safe and respectful workplace culture, increased accountability for employers to ensure compliance with PoSH regulations and prompt reporting of abuse and exploitation cases can create a safer environment ,” the SP said.

He appealed to all for prompt reporting of any cases of abuse.

During the technical sessions, Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society president Kani Nada Maling deliberated on the Juvenile Justice Act and Rules and Adoption regulations.

Resource persons advocate Oyam Binngep and Nirjuli CDPO Tana Chammro spoke on POCSO Act and the POSH Act, respectively.

The programme was attended by all medical officers of PHCs and CHCs of Papum Pare, the circle officers and judicial magistrates, Child Welfare Committee members, members of Special Juvenile Police units (SJPUs) and Child Welfare Police Officers and the presiding officers of the Internal Complaints Committee constituted under various departments. (DIPRO)