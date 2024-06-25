PA’s death mourned

YINGKIONG, 24 Jun: The officers and staff of the DC’s office here in Upper Siang district deeply mourned the passing away of political assistant Amut Nopi, who breathed his last at his residence at Haleng village on 22 June after prolonged illness.

They observed a moment of silence as a mark of respect to late Nopi and prayed to the almighty to give strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Nopi (57) is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

He joined government service as PI. Later, he was promoted as political assistant.

Nopi was considered as one of the most sincere officials. He was felicitated by the state government as well as the district administration for his meritorious works.

He donated his precious tribal crafts and artefacts for Upper Siang Tribal Museum here in solidarity with the initiative of former DC for preservation of indigenous culture and traditions of Upper Siang district for future generations. (DIPRO)