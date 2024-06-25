Two drug peddlers arrested

PASIGHAT, 24 Jun: East Siang police arrested two drug peddlers and seized 90.4 gms of suspected heroin from their possessions.

The arrested persons have been identified as Olak Panggeng of Oyan village and Yapi Tagi @ Api Hazarika of Silapathar, Assam, East Siang SP Sachin Kumar Singhal said.

Panggeng was arrested on 20 June by a team of police headed by SI Yike Lomri, and seized 23.5 gms of suspected heroin from him, the SP said.

On sustained interrogation, Panggeng revealed that he had received the seized drugs from one Yapi Tagi @ Api Hazarika of Silapathar, Assam.

He further informed police that Tagi was going to deliver drugs again on 21 June.

Accordingly, a team of police led by SI Y. Lomri (IO) and Ruksin PS OC SI Igel Lollen intercepted Yapi Tagi @ Api Hazarika near the June-Korong market area in Jonai, Assam. During the search, six soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing 66.9 grams were seized from her.

Two mobile phones and eight plastic tobacco containers were also seized.

Further investigation is underway, the SP said. (DIPRO)