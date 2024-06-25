School building inaugurated

LONGDING, 24 Jun: Longding DC Bekir Nyorak on Monday inaugurated a four-room school building of Govt Primary School, Pamnu under Longchan circle.

The school building was sanctioned and constructed under ISSE 2014-15, and since then it was lying defunct.

With the inauguration of school building, it will start functioning with a total enrolment of 53 students under a lone teacher.

The DC assured all possible help and co-operation to the authorities concerned for smooth functioning of the school.

DDSE Jongge Yirang, circle officer Khamjat Ajang, Longchan ZPM, village chief, GPC and GPMs attended the programme. (DIPRO)